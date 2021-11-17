Flintshire based financial planning firm expands London operation following surge in demand

A thriving financial planning business centred on ethical investment and sustainability has expanded its London operation.

Mold-based Celtic Financial Planning won new clients and increased its capital management portfolio throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now the award-winning organisation – led by director Rob Lewis – has added a talented chartered financial planner to their team in Canary Wharf, one of the leading finance sectors in the UK.

Victoria Nabarro joins Cleona Lira in driving the company’s customer base in the City’s bustling business district; both are committed to encouraging the next generation of females into a traditionally male-dominated industry, and delivering sound, principled guidance and advice.

Victoria became one of the youngest women to ever qualify for Chartered Financial Planner status at just 24 years of age.

Now 27, she is delighted to join Celtic – named in the Citywire New Model Advertiser top 100 financial advice firms – and looks forward to a bright future with the organisation.

“I’m really excited to be part of this fantastic family-run organisation,” said Victoria, originally from Leeds and a former student at the University of Manchester.

“That was a big attraction for me, and the systems, skill and experience they have in place, all of which is second to none.

“It’s a great place to be at a pivotal time for this sector, so I hope to make a big impact.”

After graduating from university Victoria worked for a leading wealth management company while achieving her CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy) Fellowship.

An “ambitious and driven” individual, she is one of the industry’s brightest stars and plans to follow in the footsteps of Cleona – a finalist in the Woman of the Year – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advice category at the 2021 Women in Financial Advice Awards – in offering a first-class service built on trust and purpose.

“I initially represented a broad range of clients, but my specialities are ethical investment, working with female investors and executive level leaders, and ultra-high net worth investors,” said Victoria.

“With this base you can really make a difference because they are looking at the bigger picture rather than just making more money. There is a drive to do good for future generations, for their communities and the environment, which is a breath of fresh air.”

She added: “I’m passionate about what I do but also in being a role model to young girls who might want a career in financial advice and the investment arena.

“It is not a role that women are traditionally encouraged to pursue, but that has to change, especially given the rising demand for candidates.

“It is more important than ever that people are stable and secure and flourishing financially, and it’s vital we communicate that, especially to younger people.

“The archetypal view is that financial advice is for those who are middle aged and above, that it’s inaccessible, especially for women – Celtic Financial Planning is trying to change that, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Rob is proud to have Victoria join their 12-strong team and believes she can help them to achieve their target of £100m in managed funds from 2022.

“We are building a strong, diverse and principled group which is delivering for clients and at the forefront of advances in this industry,” he added.

“Victoria is a very talented, motivated financial planner who shares our core values – we are thrilled to have her onboard.”