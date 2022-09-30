Flint Town United kicked out of Nathaniel MG Cup for fielding an ineligible player

Flint Town United kicked have been kicked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

The breach relates to the cup match against Ruthin Town on Wednesday 21st September 2022

The FAW said in a statement:

“The FAW’s National League Board has today confirmed that Flint Town United have been removed from the Nathaniel MG Cup for breaching League Cup Rule 14.1 by fielding an ineligible player in their third-round fixture against Ruthin Town on Wednesday 21st September 2022.”

“League Cup Rule 14.1 states: “No Club may play an ineligible Player in any Match.”

“As a result, Ruthin Town have been reinstated into the competition and will face Connah’s Quay Nomads on Tuesday 25th October at 7:45pm.”

