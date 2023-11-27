Flint Town Hall to debut innovative Repair Café in January
A Repair Café is set to launch for the first time at Flint Town Hall in the new year.
This innovative initiative aims to reduce waste, save money, and reconnect the community with the nearly forgotten art of repairing.
The Repair Café will begin on the 24th of January, 2024, and is scheduled to be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Flint Town Hall.
Local residents are encouraged to bring their broken items from home. Volunteer repair experts will be on hand to assist with a wide range of repairs, including toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes, toys, and crockery. The only exceptions are microwaves and white goods.
The Repair Café is actively seeking volunteers, not necessarily professional fixers, but anyone with a passion for making a positive environmental impact.
Particular skills sought include electrical, sewing/textiles, bike repair, IT/computers, and woodwork, though unique talents like jewellery repair are equally welcome.
An Open Day is scheduled for Wednesday, 13th December, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Town Hall, where interested individuals can learn more about volunteering opportunities.
The Community Café will also be open during this time, offering free refreshments.
By promoting the practice of repairing rather than discarding, Flint Town Council aims to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.
This initiative is not only environmentally beneficial but also economically advantageous for the community, as it helps save money by extending the life of everyday items.
A Town Council spokesperson said: “Flint’s Repair Café is more than just a place for fixing things; it’s a venue for skill-sharing, community building, and preserving repair knowledge that is at risk of being lost. In addition to the environmental and economic benefits, the Repair Café also offers a relaxed and enjoyable event for the community to come together.”
Supporting the Flint Town Hall Repair Café is Repair Café Wales, an organisation dedicated to establishing volunteer-led Repair Cafés across Wales.
Their mission centres on waste reduction, community cohesion, and skill-sharing. For more information about Repair Café Wales and to find other events, visit their website at https://repaircafewales.org/ and https://repaircafewales.org/events/.
If you would like to volunteer, or have any questions, email: townclerk@flinttowncouncil.gov.wales
