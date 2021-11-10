Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 10th Nov

Flint Lifeboat update on yacht which hit Hawarden Bridge causing train lines to be blocked

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint lifeboat crew have given an update on an incident that saw a yacht get stuck under Hawarden Bridge during the early hours of this morning.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral were called out just after 2am this morning to reports that a 20ft yacht has struck Hawarden Bridge.

On arrival, they found the yacht – which had one person on board –  had become stuck on the rail bridge with the tide causing the vessel to list.

The lifeboat crew transferred the yacht’s skipper back to Connah’s Quay dock while rescue teams waited for the tide to drop before freeing the vessel from the bridge.

The lifeboat helm later deemed the yacht to be a “danger to navigation.”

The incident led to the closure of the rail lines and services between Wrexham and Bidston were cancelled until 9.30am.

The call out was the first-ever for Flint’s new RNLI crew member Jay Jones.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint said the “team were tasked by HM Coastguard at 2.20am this morning (Wednesday 10 November), following radio communication from a vessel requesting immediate help.”

“The early morning wake up signalled the first-ever call out for Flint’s new RNLI crew member Jay Jones.”

“On arrival, the crew found the yacht had become stuck on the Hawarden rail bridge with the tide causing the vessel to list with one person on board.”

“The person was transferred to the lifeboat and taken to the slipway, where shore crew were waiting.”

“The casualty was taken ashore and to the RNLI landrover to be kept warm.”

“The RNLI crew then returned to the vessel, which have freed itself from the bridge.”

“After assessment by the RNLI helm, the vessel has deemed a danger to navigation.”

“The yacht was taken undertow and made safe at Connah’s Quay dock.”

Photo by RNLI crewmember Bill



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Drivers ready for “long fight” after Arriva Wales fails to tackle “poverty pay” says union

News

Council’s “Plan for Shotton” aims to maximise town’s “assets and opportunities” and address community concerns

News

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer confirms Covid 19 spread to pet dog from infected owner

News

Deeside based Redrow set to introduces innovative low-carbon home pilot in net zero drive

News

Road between Bagillt and Holywell set to close for 7 days for resurfacing

News

Hard work by “wonderful volunteers” will see 1000 sq ft of wildflower areas created in Connah’s Quay

News

Natural Resources Wales supporting Flintshire County Council to get more schools learning in the natural environment

News

Calls for action on drink spiking in pubs and clubs ahead of Welsh Parliament debate today

News

Trains back running on Wrexham to Bidston line following earlier closure after boat collides with bridge on River Dee

News





Read 371,633 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn