Flint Lifeboat update on yacht which hit Hawarden Bridge causing train lines to be blocked

Flint lifeboat crew have given an update on an incident that saw a yacht get stuck under Hawarden Bridge during the early hours of this morning.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral were called out just after 2am this morning to reports that a 20ft yacht has struck Hawarden Bridge.

On arrival, they found the yacht – which had one person on board – had become stuck on the rail bridge with the tide causing the vessel to list.

The lifeboat crew transferred the yacht’s skipper back to Connah’s Quay dock while rescue teams waited for the tide to drop before freeing the vessel from the bridge.

The lifeboat helm later deemed the yacht to be a “danger to navigation.”

The incident led to the closure of the rail lines and services between Wrexham and Bidston were cancelled until 9.30am.

The call out was the first-ever for Flint’s new RNLI crew member Jay Jones.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint said the “team were tasked by HM Coastguard at 2.20am this morning (Wednesday 10 November), following radio communication from a vessel requesting immediate help.” “The early morning wake up signalled the first-ever call out for Flint’s new RNLI crew member Jay Jones.” “On arrival, the crew found the yacht had become stuck on the Hawarden rail bridge with the tide causing the vessel to list with one person on board.”

“The person was transferred to the lifeboat and taken to the slipway, where shore crew were waiting.”

“The casualty was taken ashore and to the RNLI landrover to be kept warm.”

“The RNLI crew then returned to the vessel, which have freed itself from the bridge.”

“After assessment by the RNLI helm, the vessel has deemed a danger to navigation.”

“The yacht was taken undertow and made safe at Connah’s Quay dock.”

Photo by RNLI crewmember Bill