Flint: Council greenlights 17 new homes despite previous objections and bat habitat concerns

Plans to build 17 new homes in Flint have been approved despite objections over the impact on road safety and wildlife.

Councillors in Flintshire recently met to discuss proposals to develop land at Tan y Bryn, off Bryn Road.

A previous application to create 18 houses on the same site was refused in September 2021 as members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee said it would result in “overdevelopment”.

An appeal against the decision was dismissed by a planning inspector the following year because of the potential impact on bats.

However, the latest scheme was backed to go ahead by a senior official from the local authority, who said any outstanding issues had been addressed.

Permission was granted despite strong objections from members of Flint Town Council.

In a statement read out at the start of the planning meeting, town councillors said: “Flint Town Council objects to the proposed development due to its over development of a heavily constrained site with significant tree cover.

“While the development density has been reduced, the town council believes the site’s constraints, including tree cover, ecology and topography, necessitate a further reduction.

“The town council remains sceptical that the site can feasibly accommodate 17 units while fulfilling planning policy requirements like biodiversity and replacement tree planting, which are not currently detailed in the application.

“A fundamental constraint is the site’s access via Bryn Road, a mostly single track lane.

“The development would significantly increase the number of dwellings accessing this constrained roadway.”

A statement was also read out at last Wednesday’s (September 3, 2023) meeting from local county councillor Michelle Perfect.

The Labour politician objected to the plans as she said it would result in the “gross overdevelopment” of the site.

However, Buckley Pentrobin representative Mike Peers backed the scheme as he said it would lead to an increase in affordable housing.

He said: “The fact that this application has previously been subject to an appeal adds weight to the recommendation in as much that the inspector has accepted the principle of development on this site.

“Importantly, with regard to the comments from Flint Town Council, he has accepted the density of 21 dwellings per hectare, which does mirror the density in the local area.

“There is likely to be more than 10 dwellings on this site, and the proposal for 15 per cent affordable housing is supported.”

Cllr Chris Bithell, Flintshire’s cabinet member for planning, was among the other councillors who backed the proposals.

He said: “This site is within the settlement boundary of Flint, which is a settlement where development is expected to take place.

“We’ve been here before, of course. The thing that alarmed us last time, and I think caused most of us to vote against it, was the highways aspect.

“Really surprisingly, or perhaps not surprisingly, that was discarded altogether in the appeal and the highway issues were not counted as being of any significance or certainly significant enough to stop the development from going ahead.

“Given the decision made by the inspector on the last occasion, I think we have to face up to the reality that even if it’s turned down today, it will go through on an appeal.”

Cllr Dave Hughes expressed concerns that the proposals would lead to the nearby road becoming a “rat run”, posing a danger to pedestrians.

However, the proposals were approved by nine votes to four at the end of the debate.