Flint Coastguard team helps rescue Buddy the missing pug who got stuck in mud in Rhyl

A pet pug has been rescued after getting himself into a sticky situation.

Buddy was reported missing from his home in Rhyl on Wednesday afternoon leading to his owners going out to search for him.

The Flint and Rhyl Coastguard rescue teams were later called out after concerns were raised for his owners’ safety, who were searching near a muddy stretch of the town’s Marsh Tracks.

Fortunately there was a happy ending as rescue officers spotted Buddy stuck in the mud and were able to get him to safety.

Posting on Facebook, the Flint Coastguard Team said: “Buddy the pug has been found!! We’re aware of the wide spread circulation of Buddy on social media who has been missing from his home in Rhyl.”

“The team along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked this evening after concerns were raised for the safety of the owners who were seen searching near the marsh tracks area of the River Clwyd which, can be very muddy and boggy!”