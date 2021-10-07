Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Thu 7th Oct 2021

Updated: Thu 7th Oct

Flint Coastguard team helps rescue Buddy the missing pug who got stuck in mud in Rhyl

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A pet pug has been rescued after getting himself into a sticky situation.

Buddy was reported missing from his home in Rhyl on Wednesday afternoon leading to his owners going out to search for him.

The Flint and Rhyl Coastguard rescue teams were later called out after concerns were raised for his owners’ safety, who were searching near a muddy stretch of the town’s Marsh Tracks.

Fortunately there was a happy ending as rescue officers spotted Buddy stuck in the mud and were able to get him to safety.

Posting on Facebook, the Flint Coastguard Team said: “Buddy the pug has been found!! We’re aware of the wide spread circulation of Buddy on social media who has been missing from his home in Rhyl.”

“The team along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked this evening after concerns were raised for the safety of the owners who were seen searching near the marsh tracks area of the River Clwyd which, can be very muddy and boggy!”
“After 2 hours, our eagle eyed Coastguard Rescue Officers spotted Buddy who had got a little stuck in the mud and scooped him to safety Buddy is now home and will be enjoying a nice hot bath.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire households invited to register for council’s new nappy collection service which begins next month

News

Flint High School will be back open on Thursday after ‘major power cut’ forced full closure

News

Capsized vessel and a yacht aground – two callouts for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team

News

A former RAF drill instructor tells Flintshire pupils how he danced with Princess Margaret

News

Warning of an abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Thursday

News

‘Unprecedented demand’ on North Wales GPs means most won’t take part in Covid vaccine booster programme

News

Airbus: Jet2.com orders 15 A321 jets in deal worth nearly £1.5bn

News

Updated: Long delays on M6 in Cheshire following earlier lorry fire

News

Double pain at the pumps as price of petrol moves closer to record high

News





Read 419,196 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn