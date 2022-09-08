First Minister of Wales “We pay tribute to Her Majesty’s dedication and selfless devotion”

Tributes are being paid following the news that HM Queen Elizabeth II has died.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “It is with great sadness that people in Wales mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty has reigned over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth firmly upholding the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.

“We pay tribute to Her Majesty’s dedication and selfless devotion.

“She will be sorely missed by the many organisations for which she was Patron or President.

“We offer sincere condolences to her children and their families on this sad occasion.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said: “I am sorry to hear of the sad passing of HM The Queen. It was a privilege to have met her. My thoughts are with her family and with all those who have lost loved ones today.”

On behalf of the people of Alyn and Deeside, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time. https://t.co/vyWHaLop62 — Jack Sargeant MS (@JackSargeantAM) September 8, 2022

The Llywydd has paid tribute, saying Rt Hon. Elin Jones MS, said: “Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom with a dignity that endeared her to millions around the world.

“She reigned during a time that has seen great constitutional and social change in our country. She attended every Senedd opening ceremony since its inception, reflecting her recognition of this Parliament’s contribution to Welsh life.

“The Queen will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to public service, including championing many charities and organisations in Wales.

“The Senedd sends its condolences to her family.”

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew Davies has paid tribute to the “unrivalled impact” she made on people across the world.

Mr Davies said, “The sad news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing will touch many families not just in the United Kingdom, but also across the Commonwealth and the world.

“Many of us will not have known another Head of State of our great country.

“For many, she has been as much a part of our families as those who gather each day around the family table.

“Today, there will be an empty chair around those tables, as many will reflect on her 70-year reign and a lifetime of public service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In the fullness of time, our sadness will give way to the sunshine of memories that her reign has brought to our lives and our great country.

“In the immediate days following on from this sad news, we must unite in our grief and take strength that our country and the Commonwealth are better places today for her long reign and life of public service.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price, said: “”Her Majesty the Queen’s long reign saw a period of immense change for Wales, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

“Her deeply held sense of duty was recognised by millions across the globe, and many will remember her as a figure which provided comfort, stability and continuity during times of crisis.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has paid tribute to her majesty the Queen, stating: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. My thoughts are with the King, her majesty’s other children, grandchildren and all those close to her at this difficult time.

“Her Majesty’s passing, without a doubt, does mark the end of a very long, and indeed a seminal chapter in the history of our nations and for most people her presence has been one of the few constants throughout their lives.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty served the country with the absolute greatest dedication, honour and dignity. From serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two, to taking the time to speak to local schoolchildren at the opening of the Senedd last year, she never once shied away from public duty.

“Her life will forever be interlinked with that of a period of great change within the UK and although many today would struggle to recognise the world she had been born into, she always seemed to belong very much here today in the present.

“Her Majesty was always a great friend to Wales and she will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield. I pray that her journey into the next stage has been peaceful and that she is at rest.”

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a nation, we have lost a towering figurehead, who has served our country diligently and dutifully for over 70 years.

“My thoughts at this moment are with the members of the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As Police and Crime Commissioner, I know people across North Wales will also be very saddened by today’s news and that the officers and staff of the North Wales Police family share that grief. Over the coming days, the Force will doubtless be involved in ceremonies or other events that take place to mark the Queen’s passing, and I know that North Wales Police will do its duty – as it always does – in a committed and compassionate way, that both reflects, and pays respect to, the outstanding Monarch we have lost.”

