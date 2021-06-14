First Minister marks landmark change in blood donation rules

More people may be eligible to donate blood or platelets today in Wales on World Blood Donor Day following landmark changes to the eligibility.

All donors, regardless of gender, will now be asked a new set of questions about sexual behaviours, focused mainly on the last three months, meaning that more people from LGBTQ+ communities will be eligible to donate.

The change has been introduced following recommendations made by the FAIR (For the Assessment of Individualised Risk) steering group, which is a UK wide collaboration including representatives from all UK blood services, medical and scientific experts, LGBTQ+ groups, as well as a selection of patients and donors.

Wales first minister Mark Drakeford gave his 50th blood donation today alongside blood donors eligible for the first time.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

Today is an important day in bringing to an end the discrimination LGBT+ people have faced in donating blood. I’m delighted to play my part and give blood today, on World Blood Donor Day, alongside those who have campaigned hard for this change and helped to make it happen. Blood donation can save and change lives and I would encourage anyone who is able and willing to donate.

As part of the changes in eligibility, Welsh Blood Service, along with other UK blood services, will ask all blood and platelet donors the same set of standard questions about their sexual behaviours.

This will allow a personal risk assessment to be carried out for each donor rather than a blanket risk assigned to a particular group of people.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

I welcome the changes to blood donation rules and I’m grateful to the medical experts who have made sure that our blood supply is safe while making blood donation fairer for all. The Welsh Blood Service rely on the kindness of blood and platelet donors to maintain supplies. Three hundred and fifty donations are needed a day for use across Welsh hospitals.

Welsh Blood Service director Alan Prosser said: