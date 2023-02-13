First images of proposed £16m care home on site of Flint’s former cottage hospital

Plans for a new 56 bed care home in Flint have been lodged by Flintshire Council.

The authority has submitted a full planning application for the proposed development on the site of the former cottage hospital on Cornist Road which has been demolished.

Named 'Croes Atti 2', it will replace the Croes Atti care home on Prince Charles Avenue in the town, as a joint venture with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to increase the number of beds available by 25.

The facility would also offer therapeutic support, a hairdressing salon and sensory room, housing long-term residents as well as those discharged from hospital.

Progression of these plans comes soon after the multi-million expansion and redevelopment of the Marleyfield Care Home in Buckley which was officially opened last year.

A design and access statement submitted with the application has been submitted on behalf of the council and construction firm Willmott Dixon by Lovelock Mitchell Architects.

It states that all 56 bedrooms will have en suites, while there will also be a large assisted bathroom on each floor, a visitors' lounge on each floor and a day care centre.

The design and access statement says: "The proposed scheme contains 42 spaces in the main car park, five of which are accessible and four offering electric charging points, with two capable of housing minibuses.

"The scheme looks to retain a welcoming and domestic approach whilst ensuring secure and manageable spaces.

“The site will retain its existing boundary treatments where possible and use the building line to secure the garden areas.

"Although the site is open on to Cornist Road the garden areas will be secure and gated for safe and secure use."

According to the design and access statement, one of the key features of the landscaping planned for the facility is the creation of a memorial garden in memory of the former cottage hospital.

This garden would be located within a central island, just north of the main entrance and would be bounded by ornamental planting.

During a Flintshire Council cabinet meeting at the end of last year where members agreed to push ahead with the development, the authority's chief officer for social services, Neil Ayling said the total cost of the project is around £16m.

And a £10m Welsh Government grant was being applied for which would leave Flintshire Council only required to spend £6m of its own money.

Mr Ayling added: "It is clearly part of Flintshire's commitment to increasing in-house residential care capacity following the success of Marleyfield House in Buckley.

"The proposed investment in Croes Atti represents very good value."

Flintshire Council planners will make a decision on the application at a future date.

If approved, the new facility could be up and running by early 2025.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

