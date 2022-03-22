Fire crews taking part in wildfire training on Moel Famau over next few days

Members of the public have been told not to worry if they see smoke and fire engines around Moel Famau over the next few days.

Firefighters along with Denbighshire County Council will be deliberately starting fires as part of a wildfire training exercise.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Staff will be taking part in Wildfire firefighting training sessions on MoelFamau in partnership with Denbighshire County Council at 11am today, Thursday and Friday and at 1pm on Wednesday.”

“There may be smoke in the area during these times.”

Appeal

Firefighters are appealing for people to help to prevent wild fires in North Wales.

It follows a busy weekend for the region’s fire service as crews spent a considerable amount of time tackling grass and gorse fires in the area.

The incidents included a blaze at Mynydd Graig Goch, near Porthmadog, on Saturday.

There was also a large fire on marshland at Parkgate on the banks of the River Dee on the Wirral, which was clearly visible from Flintshire.

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of arson, they have since been released on bail.

Dave Hughes, head of fire safety at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, has issued advice for people to follow to prevent wild fires from happening.

He also gave a stern warning to those who are responsible for starting fires deliberately.

He said: “Every year fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space and wildlife habitats.

“Many of these fires are preventable and caused by our behaviour.

“We would like to remind farmers and landowners that while they may burn heather, grass, bracken and gorse up until the 15 March (up to 31 March in upland areas), they must have a burn plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.

“It is against the law to burn outside of the burning season and can result in penalties of up to £1,000.

“I would like to reinforce our messages that while accidents can happen, there are some within our communities who are deliberately setting fire to our countryside – not only is this a crime, for which they will be prosecuted, but it also places unnecessary pressure on front line services and puts our communities in harm’s way.

“Remember – if you are out enjoying the countryside and you do come across any suspicious activity, please call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”