Fire Crews and vets assist in horse rescue near Deeside border
Cheshire firefighters and vets rescued a horse trapped in a ditch on Sunday in a field near the border with Deeside.
The incident took place in a field off Woodbank Lane which sits between the A550 Welsh Road and the A494 bypass.
The horse, affectionately named Buttons, had found herself in a precarious situation.
She was upside down in a ditch partially submerged in water and unable to manoeuvre herself out of his predicament.
Upon receiving the distress call, fire engines from Powey Lane, Lymm, and Warrington quickly arrived at the scene.
The crews, equipped with specialist equipment, undertook the arduous task of safely extracting Buttons from the ditch.
In an operation that required careful coordination and a deep understanding of animal behaviour, the firefighters and vets worked tirelessly to rescue Buttons without causing her any further distress or injury.
Their efforts paid off, after the successful extraction, Buttons was returned to his owners, presumably much to her relief.
The incident stands as a testament to the preparedness and skill of the emergency services capable of handling not only human emergencies but those involving animals as well.
