Film screening to mark 20th anniversary of Iraq War to be held in Higher Kinnerton

A film telling the story of how a father sought to avenge the death of his son in the Iraq War will be shown at a special film screening in Higher Kinnerton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The film, REG, produced for the BBC, shares the story of Reg Keys, who lost his son in the Iraq War and then went on to contest Tony Blair’s seat of Sedgefield at the 2005 General Election. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lance Corporal Tom Keys, from Wales, was one of six British servicemen killed by an Iraqi ambush in Majar al-Kabir in 2003. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following revelations about the British government’s culpability in his son’s death, Tom’s father Reg decided to take the fight directly to the Prime Minister Tony Blair by standing against him in his own constituency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The screening has been organised by Hawarden & Mancot Councillor Sam Swash to mark the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. Bob Clay, the former Labour MP for Sunderland North, who went on to organise Reg Key’s campaign in Sedgefield, will be holding a Question and Answer session with the audience following the screening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Swash said “the film is a poignant reminder of the consequences of invading other countries. Like many people across the country, I was politicised by the Iraq War and the huge anti-war protests that galvanised the country leading up the invasion.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The film will be shown at Higher Kinnerton Village Hall on Saturday 8th April, with doors opening at 7.00pm with the film starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are free and can be booked at the following link: www.bit.ly/regfilm ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Swash continued, “it is important that politicians learn the lessons from the disastrous decision to invade Iraq. By telling Reg Key’s story, I hope that we can remember those who were sacrificed and remind people of the importance of opposing wars of aggression.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

