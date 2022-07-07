Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 7th Jul

Ferrari F40 supercar clocked doing over 120mph on A55 in North Wales

Police pulled over the driver of a Ferrari F40 after being caught doing speeds of over 120mph on the A55 in North Wales.

The F40 which has a top speed of 201mph is one of the most iconic supercars of the 1980s and can fetch prices of over £800,000.

North Wales Roads Police said they stopped the car in Bangor after it was clocked doing 124mph.

The car was also found to have a defective brake light and no front number plate.

A police spokesperson said: “We know it was the F1 British Grand Prix last weekend but the A55 isn’t a racetrack.”

“This (beautiful) Ferrari F40 was stopped near Bangor earlier after clocking up speeds of up to 124mph. Yes, you read that right, 124mph.”

“Car stopped. Ticket issued, and likelihood is the driver will go to court and get disqualified from driving.”

“Car also had no front number plate and had a defective brake light. It doesn’t matter what you drive, you must ensure your vehicle is in full working order.”

 

Most Read Recently



