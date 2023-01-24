Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Jan 2023

Updated: Tue 24th Jan

Family tribute to man who died following collision on M56 in Cheshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
The family of a man who died following a collision on M56 in Cheshire last week have paid tribute to him.

At around 10.35am on Friday 20 January, emergency services were called to the M56 westbound near to junction 14 following reports of a one-vehicle collision involving a grey BMW which had come off the carriageway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Clarke, 48, from Nantwich, sadly died at the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

His family are being supported by specialist officers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a tribute, his family said: “Matt was a keen fisherman and land rover defender enthusiast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“An active member of Corwen and District Angling Club, he ran the Club’s junior training days encouraging more youngsters into the sport and was never happier than when out on the riverbank.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“He was a much loved husband and devoted father and we will miss him and his quirky sense of humour forever. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are devastated to have lost him and request privacy at this most difficult time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We would like to thank everyone who helped Matt at the scene of the collision and the staff of Cheshire Police for their continued support.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The M56 was closed for nearly eight hours following the collision, ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please get in touch. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • People to be paid again today for using less electricity
  • Should Wales adopt a four day working week? A Senedd Committee calls on Welsh Government to launch trial
  • Airbus Broughton opens doors for future apprentices


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    People to be paid again today for using less electricity

    News

    Should Wales adopt a four day working week? A Senedd Committee calls on Welsh Government to launch trial

    News

    Airbus Broughton opens doors for future apprentices

    News

    Met Office warning for freezing fog in parts of Flintshire

    News

    North Wales residents to pay £16 a year more for policing in ‘lower than inflation’ rate increase

    News

    Talented Flintshire teen Evie has sights set on West End

    News

    Beware of cowboy installers: Deeside firm urging consumers urged to do their research before buying solar panels,

    News

    NHS physiotherapy staff across Wales to stage industrial action

    News

    Calls for “genuine negotiations” with unions amid warning of school closures during teachers’ strikes

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn