Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Jun 2021

Updated: Mon 28th Jun

Family pay tribute to Flintshire mum who tragically died following a house fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The family of a woman who died following a house fire in Flintshire have paid tribute to the mother-of-10.

Kelly-Marie Watton, 32, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on Moor Lane in Holywell in the early hours of Sunday, June 20th.

North Wales Police continue to assist North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in relation to the investigation into the blaze.

Today, Kelly-Marie’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as “the life and joy of the party”.

They said: “Kelly-Marie Watton, aged only 32, was one of six children, having three sisters and two brothers.

“She was the eldest child to Jackie and Paul, she was a mum to 10 very beautiful children who she loved very much.

“She was also a very much adored auntie and cousin.

“Kelly was very well known and very well liked, always being described as ‘being the life and joy of the party’.

“She has left her whole family in complete despair and she will be forever missed.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire: Imitation firearm, drugs, cash and cars seized in joint operation with Merseyside Police targeting county lines gangs

News

Deeside’s MP is urging residents to contact him if they are experiencing problems with a Connah’s Quay GP Surgery.

News

Around 1,100 school pupils in Flintshire self-isolating following rise in coronavirus cases

News

Deeside MP “intensely concerned” a local GP surgery is closed today because there are no doctors

News

Connah Quay pupils urged not to mix with other year groups outside of school following possible covid cases

News

Deeside MP slams Welsh Government decision to put ‘Red Route’ on hold

News

Crisis centre set up to help struggling families in Deeside closes with “immediate effect” due to founders ill health

News

Measures to protect businesses in Wales from eviction extended until end of September

News

Latest data show three areas of Flintshire now have highest rates of Covid in Wales

News





Read 371,766 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn