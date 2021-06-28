Family pay tribute to Flintshire mum who tragically died following a house fire

The family of a woman who died following a house fire in Flintshire have paid tribute to the mother-of-10.

Kelly-Marie Watton, 32, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on Moor Lane in Holywell in the early hours of Sunday, June 20th.

North Wales Police continue to assist North Wales Fire and Rescue Service in relation to the investigation into the blaze.

Today, Kelly-Marie’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as “the life and joy of the party”.

They said: “Kelly-Marie Watton, aged only 32, was one of six children, having three sisters and two brothers.

“She was the eldest child to Jackie and Paul, she was a mum to 10 very beautiful children who she loved very much.

“She was also a very much adored auntie and cousin.

“Kelly was very well known and very well liked, always being described as ‘being the life and joy of the party’.

“She has left her whole family in complete despair and she will be forever missed.”