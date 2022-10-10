Family Fun at Theatr Clwyd this Autumn

After a jam packed summer of workshops, residencies and Family Arts Festival Theatr Clwyd have a huge season of entertainment for all the Family.

Strange Creatures is inspired by the book Beegu written and illustrated by Alexis Deacon. Using magical, theatrical chamber music to gently explore childhood and belonging. Featuring fabulous music for Violin, Viola and Cello as well as singing, drumming and lots of fun and games. Strange Creatures is a musical adventure to delight children and families alike. Don’t miss this wonderful adventure perfect for 4-7 year olds. (8-9 Oct)

Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish roars into Mold this Autumn. Man’s dream to reach the stars leaves the world in ruins and disturbs the sleeping dinosaurs. Will they wake up and save planet Earth? An imaginative adaptation of Michael Foreman’s environmental tale with dancing dinosaurs, fuelled by rock’n’roll. This riotous hour, packed with signature Roustabout silliness, will have you tapping your toes from start to finish! A riotously fun environmental tale fuelled by rock’n’roll aimed at Ages at 3+. (4-5 Nov)

For some festive fun this Autumn why not catch Christmas Tales With Granddad. The show features a feast of festive stories, including a special pair of Christmas pants, the mystery of the snowflake necklace and the mischievous shenanigans of the Tomten – a feisty Gnome, who loves the chance to swap gossip with woodland creatures, and who might just be the reason Granddad can’t find his favourite tree decoration. Creating a sense of the fireside in the theatre, Granddad will welcome imaginative input from the audience as he weaves his own brand of heart-warming storytelling and festive cheer. For ages 3 plus and their families come, on in to enjoy a story. (9-11 Dec)

Theatr Clwyd have created two shows perfect for all the family this Autumn Season. Catch The Famous Five: A New Musical running until 15 Oct. For the festive period there is none other than the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto Robin Hood. Book now for the biggest rock, soul and pop songs, fabulous frocks, dazzling sets, and the anarchic panto puppets! (19 Nov-14 Jan).

To find our more about Family shows on offer at Theatr Clwyd please visit www.theatrclwyd.com/whats-on/stage/family or by calling the box office for more information on 01352 344101.

