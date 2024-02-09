Families in despair as housing shortage in Wales hits record levels

Wales faces a housing crisis that is pushing families into absolute despair and leaving children traumatised, the Senedd heard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Janet Finch-Saunders led a Conservative debate, warning that only 5,787 new homes were completed in 2022-23 – one of the lowest numbers since records began. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Tories’ shadow housing minister said someone on the average salary would have to spend more than seven times their earnings for an average-priced home at £212,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

She raised concerns about a rapid increase in demand in the rental market, saying supply has failed to keep up due to Welsh Government reforms of the sector. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Ms Finch-Saunders told the chamber that homelessness has hit record levels, with the number of children in temporary housing reaching more than 3,000 in February 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

She added that about 90,000 households are on the social housing waiting list. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Those figures are unsustainable,” she said. “The cost to mental health and wellbeing is serious. The impact on the lives of many families and children is one of absolute despair.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‘Trauma’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Ms Finch-Saunders said a family in temporary accommodation told her: “My children will always remember this trauma. This is not an environment where my children should live.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Aberconwy MS warned that homelessness and spending on poor accommodation has spiralled out of control, with councils spending £60m last year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

She raised the example of people on the housing waiting list in Cardiff sleeping in an old Toys ‘R’ Us building over Christmas ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

She asked: “How can any of you allow the people of Wales to live like this?” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The former businesswoman called for a taskforce to tackle the backlog in the slowest performing local authorities and a new planning apprentice post for every council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

She urged ministers to tackle the 103,000 vacant homes and support small developers to build houses on land owned by councils or the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‘Vicious cycle’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Mabon ap Gwynfor, who is Plaid Cymru’s shadow minister, focused on the interrelated nature of the housing and cost-of-living crises. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He said tens of thousands of people are living in a vicious cycle of housing uncertainty. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Mr Gwynfor told the Senedd: “They are forced to move regularly, they are living in rented accommodation of poor quality, or having to choose between having a roof over their heads or other essentials, such as heating and food. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“This uncertainty and inappropriate housing has a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health of people, which in turn puts huge pressure on the NHS and other budgets.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS argued the solution is clear: building more social housing at a scale not seen since the 1950s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He warned that young people will pay the best part of £600,000 at today’s prices for a three-bedroom home over the lifetime of a mortgage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Cooperatives ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Mike Hedges, a Labour backbencher, pointed to the potential role of cooperative housing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He raised the example of Merthyr Valley Homes tenants voting to create the first tenant and employee mutual housing association in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Mr Hedges said Cwmpas’ Communities Creating Homes programme offers comprehensive free support tailored to each housing scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He told MSs: “The project is expected to lead to a thriving cooperative and community-led housing sector, which is desperately needed.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Swansea East MS also raised concerns about empty properties – “a wasted resource in a time of substantial housing demand”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The former lecturer and council leader called for compulsory purchase powers for councils when a house or flat has been empty for four to five years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‘Crisis’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Lee Waters, the deputy minister for climate change, agreed with the Conservatives – at least on the need to build more homes and on some of the barriers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He said the house building sector has faced significant challenges including supply chain disruption, inflation in material costs, labour shortages after Brexit, and rising interest rates. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Mr Waters accused the UK Government of causing an economic crisis that has made the challenge of building homes all the more difficult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He stressed that social housing is the Welsh Government’s priority, highlighting the commitment to building 20,000 low-carbon homes in the sector by 2026. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“I believe the case for investing in social housing is as strong as it has ever been,” he said, adding that almost £1.2bn has been allocated to the social housing grant over four years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

He told the chamber £50m has been invested to bring up to 2,000 long-term empty properties back into use, building on the approach in Rhondda Cynon Taf. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Tory motion was voted down before ministers’ “delete all” amendment was agreed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

