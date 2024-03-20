Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Mar 2024

Estyn: Saltney primary school removed from list of those in need of “significant improvement”.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire primary school has been removed from a list of education settings in need of “significant improvement”.

Saltney Ferry Primary School has been under monitoring after it was inspected by Estyn in September 2022.

The education inspectorate highlighted a number of concerns in its report, including regarding pupils’ reading and writing abilities, and the development of their Welsh language and digital skills.

A follow-up visit was conducted by inspectors in February this year to check if the school had made enough progress against their previous recommendations.

The latest report shows most issues have now been addressed, meaning the school will no longer need to be monitored.

The inspectors said: “Saltney Ferry Primary School is judged to have made sufficient progress in relation to the recommendations following the most recent core inspection.

“As a result, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales is removing the school from the list of schools requiring significant improvement.

“Leaders have introduced a suitable range of initiatives to support the development of pupils’ reading skills across the school.

“Teachers plan purposeful opportunities for pupils to develop their writing skills and to ensure that they expand and deepen their understanding of spelling and punctuation systematically as they move through the school.”

They added: “The school has worked hard to ensure that pupils take pride in their Welsh heritage and language.

“Teachers provide pupils with a strong range of opportunities to develop their digital skills in specific lessons and build regular opportunities into the wider curriculum for pupils to use these skills purposefully.”

The report states that a number of new teachers have been appointed at the school since the original inspection and that they plan pupils’ learning effectively.

The school is currently being led by acting headteacher Nick Martin, who was previously its deputy headteacher.

The report concludes that leaders have put suitable strategies in place to evaluate the school’s work in the future.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Plans for huge 300-home development off Gladstone Way formerly submitted to Flintshire Council
  • Flintshire: Plans to convert village chapel into four-bedroom house given go ahead
  • Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Plans for huge 300-home development off Gladstone Way formerly submitted to Flintshire Council

    News

    Flintshire: Plans to convert village chapel into four-bedroom house given go ahead

    News

    Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work

    News

    Mark Drakeford bids emotional farewell as Wales’ First Minister

    News

    Persimmon submits plans for 200 homes in Deeside

    News

    “Is going home in one piece too much to ask?” Paramedic quits job after Deeside assault

    News

    Sealand: Local politicians campaign for wage increase for Defence Equipment & Support workers

    News

    Scotland’s free bus pass for young people spurs calls for similar scheme in Wales

    News

    Roads in Wales and England at breaking point with £16.3 billion repair backlog

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn