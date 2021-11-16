Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 16th Nov

Essential resurfacing work taking place on A55 at Flintshire border until next month

Essential resurfacing work is taking place until next month on A55 at the Flintshire border.

Work is being carried out both ways between junction 29 for Rhuallt and Tremeirchion in Denbighshire and junction 31 for Caerwys in Flintshire.

Work began on Monday and is scheduled to end on December 3.

Traffic Wales has said: “Work to carry out essential carriageway resurfacing to both eastbound and westbound carriageways of the A55 between Jct 29 and Jct 31.”

“The works are being carried out overnight in November and December when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

Closures and diversions: 

WESTBOUND – 15/11/2021 – 25/11/2021

19:30 – 06:00 Full Westbound Closure between Jct 31 and Jct 29.

Traffic will be diverted at Jct 31 Westbound via A5151 (Trelawnyd/Dyserth), A547 Rhuddlan, A525 Rhuddlan Bypass to St Asaph Jct 27.

EASTBOUND – 25/11/2021 – 03/12/2021

19:30 – 06:00 Full Eastbound Closure between Jct 27 and Jct 31.

Traffic will be diverted at Jct 27 via A525 St Asaph to Rhuddlan, Rhuddlan Bypass, A547 Rhuddlan, A5151 (Dyserth/Trelawnyd) to Jct 31.

 

 



