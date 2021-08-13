Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Aug 2021

Updated: Fri 13th Aug

Electrical cable worth £10,000 and weighing around 2 tonnes stolen from Connah’s Quay sub station

Officers from North Flintshire Police are appealing for information following reports of a burglary at the substation on Kelsterton Road in Connah’s Quay.

Around £10,000 worth of electrical cable is reported to have been stolen after thieves cut a fence on the River Dee side to access the site.

The incident is understood to have taken place sometime between 6pm on Wednesday, August 11th and 7am on Thursday, August 12th.

A total of eight small drums of electrical cable, weighing around two tonnes, are said to have been taken from the construction site.

North Flintshire Police has asked, “anyone with information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact us on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference 21000561145.”

 



