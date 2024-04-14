Eat Cake Week: Bake to make a difference for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are launching their tastiest fundraiser of the year in conjunction with Gill’s Puddings.

Running from 20th – 26th May, Eat Cake is your chance to get together with loved ones and colleagues for some fun in the kitchen, getting creative with your bakes and hosting your own charity cake sale or coffee morning.

With every slice or muffin, schools, cafés, restaurants workplaces, clubs and cake lovers from across the region will make a real difference to local families facing very difficult times.

Everyone who takes part in Eat Cake week will have the support of their local fundraiser who will be on hand with fundraising tips to ensure your cake sale is a sweet success.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s Eat Cake with our fantastic sponsors, Gill’s Puddings.

“Eat Cake is the ideal opportunity to get friends, family and colleagues together to make it, bake it or fake it and help raise money for seriously ill children and their families in your area.

“Open to everyone, those who sign-up will receive a fantastic Eat Cake kit including selfie props, cake flags, cupcake sweepstake, cake labels and much more.

“So please help us turn cake into care and register now.”

The hospices will be featuring the best event pictures on their website and social media, so don’t forget to use your own channels to promote your event and tag the hospices.

Kim Smith, Managing Director of Gill’s Puddings, said: “As a proud local business we are delighted to be supporting the Eat Cake campaign as headline sponsor this year.

“Turning cake into care is something we are passionate about at Gill’s Puddings and we can’t wait to see all the wonderful efforts from people across the area.

“Good luck to everyone taking part and we hope a great amount is raised for Hope House’s vital services.”

The Student Services Department at North Shropshire College are just one of many organisations getting involved for 2024 and last year, Catrin Owen from Glyndŵr University, Wrexham loved her experience and said: “This was my first time being involved in Eat Cake and it was such an enjoyable experience.

“The whole office got involved and not only did we raise a fantastic amount we had a great time in the process.

“It brought the wider team together and we had so much fun.

“We are signing up again this year.”

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices in Conwy and Oswestry support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died.

It costs £7.5 million every year to run their services.

Approximately two month’s income comes from statutory sources and for the other 10 months of the year they are dependent on support from fundraising.

To help the hospices whip up a great total get in touch and register at Eat Cake for Hope House and Ty Gobaith or call the fundraising team on 01691 671671.