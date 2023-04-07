Easter 2023: When are Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Lidl open in Flintshire
As the Easter Bank Holiday weekend begins and a decent bit of weather forecast many people across Flintshire will be enjoying a few days off.
For those who haven’t yet done their ‘big’ grocery shop for the long weekend, it’s worth noting changes in supermarket opening hours over Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.
While some supermarkets will maintain their regular operating hours throughout most of the holiday weekend, others will follow the Bank Holiday schedule, which may result in shorter opening hours.
One notable change for many supermarkets is the closure on Easter Sunday.
Here of the opening times
- Tesco (Broughton): Good Friday 6am -10pm, closed on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday 8am – 6pm.
- Aldi: Open 8am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.
- Asda (Queensferry): Open 6am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 6am-8pm on Easter Monday.
- Lidl: Open 8am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.
- Morrisons: Good Friday – 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday -Closed, Easter Monday – 7am – 8pm
Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its opening times for the Easter weekend.
From Friday 7th – Monday 10th April, the centre’s shopping hours will be:
Good Friday – 7th April: 9am to 6pm
Easter Saturday – 8th April: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday – 9th April: Most stores will be closed, but some stores along with our restaurants and leisure operators will be open. Customers should check with individual retailers before travelling.
Easter Monday – 10th April: 9am to 6pm
Food and leisure venues open later each day and individual store times may vary. It is recommended to check with individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment.
Broughton is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants, including H&M, Footasylum, Nando’s and PizzaExpress, as well as a Cineworld.
To find out more information visit: https://broughtonshopping.co.uk/.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News