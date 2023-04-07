Easter 2023: When are Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Lidl open in Flintshire

As the Easter Bank Holiday weekend begins and a decent bit of weather forecast many people across Flintshire will be enjoying a few days off. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those who haven’t yet done their ‘big’ grocery shop for the long weekend, it’s worth noting changes in supermarket opening hours over Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While some supermarkets will maintain their regular operating hours throughout most of the holiday weekend, others will follow the Bank Holiday schedule, which may result in shorter opening hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One notable change for many supermarkets is the closure on Easter Sunday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Here of the opening times ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tesco (Broughton): Good Friday 6am -10pm, closed on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday 8am – 6pm.

Aldi: Open 8am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.

Asda (Queensferry): Open 6am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 6am-8pm on Easter Monday.

Lidl: Open 8am-10pm on Good Friday and Saturday, closed on Easter Sunday, open 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.

Morrisons: Good Friday – 7am to 10pm, Easter Sunday -Closed, Easter Monday – 7am – 8pm

Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its opening times for the Easter weekend. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From Friday 7th – Monday 10th April, the centre’s shopping hours will be: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Good Friday – 7th April: 9am to 6pm

Easter Saturday – 8th April: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday – 9th April: Most stores will be closed, but some stores along with our restaurants and leisure operators will be open. Customers should check with individual retailers before travelling.

Easter Monday – 10th April: 9am to 6pm ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Food and leisure venues open later each day and individual store times may vary. It is recommended to check with individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Broughton is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants, including H&M, Footasylum, Nando’s and PizzaExpress, as well as a Cineworld. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out more information visit: https://broughtonshopping.co.uk/. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

