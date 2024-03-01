Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 20th year
Google’s homepage logo has received a makeover to mark the annual celebration of St David’s Day, the patron saint of Wales.
The Doodle’s design honours St David’s Day and reflects the colours and traditions of Wales.
Since 2004, the search engine has created a series of Doodle designs to celebrate St David’s Day, making today’s design the 20th in the series.
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant commemorates the day in 589 when St David was canonised and became the patron saint of Wales.
Today’s Google Doodle was inspired by the legend of Dinas Emrys, where a king’s castle collapsed several times due to two dragons fighting in a lair below its foundation.
Eventually, the red dragon prevailed and became a symbol of Welsh pride.
Today, the flag can be seen flying throughout the country.
Google often updates its homepage logo to celebrate significant events or anniversaries from around the world.
These can range from the birthdays of famous individuals to holidays or historic moments.
Behind-the-scenes process for the Doodle artwork by Doodler, Celine You.
Doodle sketch on wood.
Doodle artwork outline via wood burning
Doodle paint process
How Google has celebrated St. David’s Day over the past 19 years
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Public Notice Advert
Latest News