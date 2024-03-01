Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 20th year

Google’s homepage logo has received a makeover to mark the annual celebration of St David’s Day, the patron saint of Wales.

The Doodle’s design honours St David’s Day and reflects the colours and traditions of Wales.

Since 2004, the search engine has created a series of Doodle designs to celebrate St David’s Day, making today’s design the 20th in the series.

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant commemorates the day in 589 when St David was canonised and became the patron saint of Wales.

Today’s Google Doodle was inspired by the legend of Dinas Emrys, where a king’s castle collapsed several times due to two dragons fighting in a lair below its foundation.

Eventually, the red dragon prevailed and became a symbol of Welsh pride.

Today, the flag can be seen flying throughout the country.

Google often updates its homepage logo to celebrate significant events or anniversaries from around the world.

These can range from the birthdays of famous individuals to holidays or historic moments.

Behind-the-scenes process for the Doodle artwork by Doodler, Celine You.

Doodle sketch on wood.

Doodle artwork outline via wood burning

Doodle paint process

How Google has celebrated St. David’s Day over the past 19 years ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

