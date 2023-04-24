DWP: Early payments scheduled for May bank holidays and Jobcentre hours to change

Payments scheduled for bank holidays will be made early, and jobcentres will have altered hours in May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed early payment dates for the upcoming May bank holidays to ensure people receive their payments on time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jobcentres and phone lines will be closed on all three bank holidays, resuming normal service on Tuesday 2 May, Tuesday 9 May, and Tuesday 30 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the additional Coronation bank holiday weekend, jobcentres open on Saturdays will maintain regular hours. To celebrate the King’s Coronation, no appointments will be scheduled, allowing customers the opportunity to watch the ceremony. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Payment Dates: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those due to be paid on Monday 1 May in Wales, Scotland and England, payments will be made on Friday 28 April.

For those due to be paid on Monday 8 May in Wales, Scotland and England, payments will be made on Friday 5 May.

For those due to be paid on Monday 29 May in Wales, Scotland and England, payments will be made on Friday 26 May.

Opening Times: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jobcentres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 1 May, resuming normal service on Tuesday 2 May.

Jobcentres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 8 May, resuming normal service on Tuesday 9 May.

Jobcentres and phone lines will be closed on Monday 29 May, resuming normal service on Tuesday 30 May.

Customers are advised to check their payment dates and make necessary arrangements to accommodate these changes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

