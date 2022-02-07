Drugs and machete seized after man assaulted two police officers in Flintshire on Sunday

A female police officer was kicked in the face and another officer was spat at “directly in the face” during an arrest in Flintshire on Sunday.

Police have said the alleged assaults took place in Mold on Sunday night.

Following the arrest, officers seized a machete, a number of boxes of Diazepam and cannabis from the man’s home.

In a post on social media, a South Flintshire neighbourhood police team spokesperson said: “Two officers assaulted in Mold last night.”

“A female officer was kicked to the face and a male officer was spat at directly in the face, disgusting.”

“Male arrested and was subsequently found to have dealer bags of cannabis on him.”

“A search of his home revealed the following…”[photo of machete and drugs]

Coughs or spits directed at key workers – or threats to do so – can be considered crimes if they were meant to harm or cause fear, with criminals charged with common assault.

In England and Wales, common assault can lead to six months in prison – and attacks against emergency workers going about their duties carry a maximum sentence of two years.