Driving theory test question stumps over 100,000 candidates across UK

The AA Driving School has highlighted a significant challenge faced by aspiring drivers in the UK: one particular question in the driving theory test has tripped up over 136,000 candidates in the first quarter of 2024.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), sheds light on the areas where learners struggle most in the multiple-choice section of the test.

The question, which falls under the “Rules of the Road” category, covers essential knowledge such as speed limits and regulations at different types of junctions.

It recorded the highest number of incorrect answers among all questions, with a staggering 136,152 mistakes.

Other questions that proved challenging include those on “Safety Margins” (98,820 incorrect answers), “Safety and Your Vehicle” (96,089), and “Alertness” (93,488).

Camilla Benitz, Managing Director of the AA Driving School, expressed concerns over the findings: “It’s concerning that one question in particular is catching so many people out on the theory test. What is fundamental knowledge for driving, people slip up on far too often.”

The cost implications for learners who fail their theory tests are also significant. Each theory test costs £23, and repeated failures can lead to additional expenses and delays in booking practical tests.

Camilla emphasised, “The data shows too many people are failing their theory, which adds extra cost and waits before they can take a practical test.”

High Failure Rates and Regional Variations

The data reveals substantial regional variations in pass rates across the UK. Scotland leads with the highest pass rate for the multiple-choice section at 53.5%, while Wales has the lowest at 50%.

In the hazard perception section, England tops the list with a pass rate of 81.1%, slightly ahead of Scotland’s 80.2%. Wales again falls behind with the lowest pass rate of 79.1%.

Interestingly, Scotland’s high pass rate in the theory test contrasts with its lower performance in the hazard perception test compared to England. Northern Ireland is not covered by the DVSA data.

The driving theory test, introduced in 1996, requires candidates to pass both the multiple-choice and hazard perception sections before they can book a practical driving test.

Learners must score at least 43 out of 50 in the multiple-choice section and 44 out of 75 in the hazard perception test to pass.

Once the theory test is passed, candidates have two years to pass their practical driving test.

A Surge in Test Numbers and a New Tool for Learners

In 2023, more than 2.5 million theory tests were conducted across the UK, reflecting the steady demand for driving licenses. With so many learners facing difficulties, the AA Driving School has launched a new theory test revision app to help candidates better prepare for the test.

The app offers over 700 questions and hazard perception clips, providing a comprehensive tool for learners to study offline, take mock tests, and track their progress.

It is available for download on both Apple and Google Play stores.

“Candidates should practice the theory test in the same way they practice driving – mock tests are available on the AA Driving School Theory App,” Camilla advised.