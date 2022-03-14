Northop Road in Flint back open

Update: Police have said the road is back open.

Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid Northop Road in Flint following a collision.

A local traffic report states the collision has occurred on the A5119 Northop Road between Maes Hyfryd and Coed Onn Road.

The road is closed

In a statement, North Wales police said: “Due to an ongoing RTC (road traffic collision) can everyone please avoid Northop Road in Flint altogether, the road is completely closed currently.”

Air ambulance just now in Flint @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/B1sa6LZn8t — Norma Davies (@norma_davies) March 14, 2022

“Please do not try to head towards the road from Coleshill Street onwards as it is causing issues with vehicles having to turn around thus causing further problems for road users and officers.”

“Likewise there is an officer at the Halkyn Road Junction stopping traffic from that direction.”

“We appreciate your assistance in this matter.”

