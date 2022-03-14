Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 14th Mar

Northop Road in Flint back open

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Police have said the road is back open.

Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid Northop Road in Flint following a collision.

A local traffic report states the collision has occurred on the A5119 Northop Road between Maes Hyfryd and Coed Onn Road.
The road is closed

In a statement, North Wales police said: “Due to an ongoing RTC (road traffic collision) can everyone please avoid Northop Road in Flint altogether, the road is completely closed currently.”

“Please do not try to head towards the road from Coleshill Street onwards as it is causing issues with vehicles having to turn around thus causing further problems for road users and officers.”

“Likewise there is an officer at the Halkyn Road Junction stopping traffic from that direction.”

“We appreciate your assistance in this matter.”

A local traffic report states the collision has occurred on the A5119 Northop Road between Maes Hyfryd and Coed Onn Road.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Tuesday

News

Flintshire County Council’s schools project to promote the use of Welsh outdoors

News

MP meets with Deeside based community interest company with ambitious expansion plans

News

Cost of running a car for young driver up by £163 in the past six month

News

How we shop online is changing from today

News

National robotic-assisted surgery programme to provide less invasive surgery for thousands of cancer patients in Wales

News

Wrexham Glyndwr’s Crime Scene Investigation event returns to campus with ‘Operation Zodiac’

News

New law banning cyberflashing to be included in Online Safety Bill

News

Flint A Level students put their detective skills to the test

News





Read 447,766 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn