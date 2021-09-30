Driver caught doing 100mph on A55 arrested for drug offences

A driver who was clocked doing 100mph on the A55 has been arrested for drug offences.

Police pulled the man over at the Shell services in Dwygyfylchi just off the dual carriageway.

He then resisted a search before throwing a suspected bag of drugs on the floor.

He was later arrested for drug offences, resisting a drugs search and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Sharing a picture of the stop on Facebook, members of the North Wales Police intercept team said: “The moment before it went badly wrong for one driver and we ended up rolling around in the mud.

“Mistake number 1: Driver of the car was clocked doing 100mph along the A55.

“Mistake number 2: Started fidgeting in the car, had something to hide.

“Mistake number 3: Deciding to resist a drugs search.

“Mistake number 4: Throwing your bag of suspected drugs whilst resisting said drugs search on the floor.

“Mistake number: Silly enough to think they can outsmart us.”