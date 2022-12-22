‘Don’t leave valuables in your cars’ – warning to residents after attempted theft in Connah’s Quay

Police are warning motorists not to leave valuables in their cars after an incident in Connah’s Quay overnight.

Two males were spotted in an unsecured vehicle on Thornfield Avenue at around 2.15am (Thursday, December 22) when challenged they ran off.

A spokesperson from North Flintshire Police said:

“We have had a report overnight of an interference of a motor vehicle.”

“At 02:15am, 2 males were witnessed in an unsecure vehicle at a property on Thornfield Avenue, and ran away when challenged.”

“They may have tried other vehicles in the area to find the unlocked cars.”

“Please keep your vehicles secure at all times and remove all valuables. ”

“Don’t be tempted to leave Christmas presents in cars as these can be targeted this time of year.”

