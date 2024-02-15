Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Feb 2024

Distress beacon sparks RNLI search around Wirral coast and Dee Estuary

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

When the signal from a distress beacon was detected in the Wirral area by HM Coastguard on Tuesday 13 February, a major search effort by the volunteer crews at Hoylake and New Brighton RNLI was launched.

Hoylake RNLI’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Edmund Hawthorn Micklewood and New Brighton’s inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat Charles Dibdin were both tasked just before 8.00am.

The signal suggested that a casualty could potentially be within a 5 nautical mile radius somewhere around the Wirral coast.

The lifeboats set out to locate the source of the beacon using their radio signal direction-finding equipment.

Hoylake RNLI lifeboat initially searched along the north Wirral coast, before heading towards Prestatyn and into the Dee Estuary.

Meanwhile, New Brighton RNLI lifeboat took the search into the River Mersey along both the Wirral and Liverpool sides of the water.

While in the River Dee, Hoylake RNLI lifeboat detected a weak and intermittent signal in the direction of Queensferry.

The lifeboat immediately headed towards the signal to investigate.

However after further searches, the beacon could no longer be detected.

With no further reports of people or vessels missing or in distress, HM Coastguard stood down the RNLI lifeboats.

Hoylake RNLI Coxswain Howie Owen said: ‘The two lifeboat crews searched for nearly three hours after the alarm was raised. While there was nobody in difficulty in this case, the incident is testament to the commitment of RNLI volunteers who will always drop everything to save lives at sea.’

‘We would advise everyone who owns lifesaving equipment such as emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRBs) or personal locator beacons (PLBs) to ensure they’re registered with the Coastguard. This helps the authorities to identify and contact owners in an emergency.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing
  • Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job
  • Airbus looks to boost aircraft deliveries to 800 this, surpassing last year’s total

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing

    News

    Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job

    News

    Airbus looks to boost aircraft deliveries to 800 this, surpassing last year’s total

    News

    UK enters ‘technical recession’ as economy shrinks for two consecutive periods

    News

    Auditor General highlights ongoing challenges at north Wales health board despite leadership improvements

    News

    Public Health Wales: Two thirds of public unaware of life-saving whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women

    News

    Coleg Cambria to showcase new cutting-edge facilities at accessible open events

    News

    Councillors in Flintshire asked to back 9.1% rise in council tax

    News

    Cheshire mechanic who had secret life running child abuse sites on the dark web is jailed for 16 years

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn