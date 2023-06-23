‘Dishonest’ pothole claimant ordered to cover Flintshire Council’s £10,000 legal fees
A pedestrian who tried to sue Flintshire County Council following a fall has been ordered to pay the council thousands of pounds to cover its legal costs.
The council is set to recoup all their legal costs of over £10,000 which they had incurred in defending a personal injury claim after a court found a pothole claim was ‘fundamentally dishonest’.
Mike Farron had accused the council of negligence, alleging that his fall was due to a pothole while crossing the road near his home in February 2021.
He claimed to have suffered severe pain in his ankle, which he described as ‘ten out of ten’ on a pain scale.
However, controversy arose over conflicting accounts of when the accident took place and how it occurred.
The claimant initially stated the incident happened at 6 o’clock in the evening, but later told a medical expert it had occurred at 10 o’clock in the morning.
Despite the alleged severity of his injury, he failed to seek immediate medical attention, nor did he mention an ankle injury in subsequent visits to his doctor.
While the local authority accepted responsibility for the pothole, they did not agree that it was the cause of Farron’s fall and required proof.
Upon denial of the claim, Farron took legal action against the council, forcing them to defend their position in court.
The case was set to go to trial in January 2023, but Farron unexpectedly withdrew his claim three days before the hearing without any explanation.
This prompted the council to apply for an order that Farron reimburse their legal expenses, given their belief that the claim was fabricated.
A subsequent hearing held in June 2023 led to District Judge Roberts ruling that the claim was ‘fundamentally dishonest’. As a result, the court ordered Farron to cover the council’s legal costs.
A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “This result indicates to everyone that the Council, its insurers and legal representatives will not tolerate any attempt to dishonestly claim public monies.”
