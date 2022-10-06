Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Oct 2022

Developer formally submits plans for 200 homes off Northop Road in Flint

A developer has formally submitted a planning application to Flintshire County Council to build up to 200 homes in Flint,

House builder Watkin Jones wants to develop agricultural land next to Northop Road on the edge of the town.

A previous application to build 145 houses on the land close to Flint High School was submitted by Anwyl in 2018 but was later withdrawn.

Watkin Jones has held two public consultation events in Flint where plans were put on display.

The development consists of a mix of one- to four-bedroom properties on the 22-acre site.

It is proposed the development provides 15% affordable totalling 30 units with a further 5% of grant-funded affordable units.

The site comprises three fields which are currently used for agricultural purposes.

A new ecological buffer area is planned in the southeast corner of the site near the proposed entrance.

“This will create new habitats for wildlife and enhance the biodiversity of this area.” Planning documents state.

New trees will be planted across the site and informal areas of green open space will also provide new habitats.

The informal green spaces will have a range of uses including kickabout, ball games, and picnics and potentially could be used for outdoor learning.

The existing public right of way across the site that connects Northop Road and Halkyn Road will be retained and enhanced with new planting.

During the public consultation, many respondents were concerned that the traffic along Northop Road is currently busy, and additional access would worsen this situation.

Some respondents suggested a roundabout could be beneficial.

Watkin Jones said: “A full traffic assessment will be completed as part of the application and this shows that there will be limited impact on Northop Road as a result of traffic generated from the proposed development.”

“In addition to connecting the site with several pedestrian and cycle paths to encourage residents to limit car use.”

The provision of healthcare was a concern raised by many consultation respondents who fear the impact of additional residents in the area will drain key services.

In response, Watkin Jones said it “understands the concerns relating to pressure on GP and School spaces in Flint and across the country.”

“As a developer, we will be making an S106 payment to the council that will be used to improve services that the County Council has identified as needing funding.”

Those wishing to comment on the plans can do so here: https://planning.agileapplications.co.uk/flintshire/application-details/66306

