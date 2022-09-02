Detectives appeal for information after man seriously injured in Blacon assault

Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in Blacon seriously injured are appealing for information from members of the public.

The assault occurred around 2pm on Thursday 1 September on Norris Road.

A 36-year-old man received numerous injuries to his head and body. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Police say enquiries are ongoing “to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and police are encouraging anyone who has information to get in touch.”

Officers are also appealing to residents in the area to check their CCTV or dash cam footage and to contact them if it could assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Davis, of Chester CID, said: “The victim has suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault and is currently in hospital.

“While we piece together the circumstances surrounding how he came to receive his injuries I am encouraging residents nearby who may have seen the man and his attackers to get in contact with police.

“I am also wanting to hear from anyone in the Norris Road area who has CCTV or dash cam footage.”

Two men, aged 50 and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and are currently in police custody for questioning.

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary online or by calling 101 quoting IML 1356792.

Information can also be provided by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.