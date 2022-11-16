Details of Wrexham’s World Cup Fanzones on High Street and in Tŷ Pawb

Details of Wrexham City Centre Fanzones have been released by the council, with the High Street and Ty Pawb set to see thousands of fans enjoy Wales play in the World Cup.

Fanzones have been confirmed for the first three games, and Wrexham Council have funded plans in place to deliver fanzones as and when Cymru progresses through to the final.

Two zones are being created, one outdoors on High Street and another in Ty Pawb. The council have detailed the aim of the High Street site is to drive footfall to the city centre and support local bars and eateries – while celebrating Wales.

A screen and a stage will be erected at the eastern end of the High Street (in front of the Wynnstay Hotel), with the big screen used to show the full match coverage.

There will be live music and a compere on the stage before and after the matches – however due to the Iran game kicking off at 10am there wont be staged entertainment for that fixture.

The events will involve a full road closure from the junction of Hope Street / Church Street down to the junction with Yorke Street (no vehicular access to Charles Street). The one way system on Charles Street will be reversed to allow taxis to come down and exit via Chester Street.

One of the most common questions we have had is regarding drinks – they can only be brought into the area from pubs and bars within the designated event space. We are told that includes non-alcoholic drinks as well. This is to support the venues in the event area and are subject to licencing conditions

Drinks will only be permitted in plastic vessels. No cans or bottles will be permitted.

There is no restriction on bringing food bought outside the fanzones into the fanzone – you can also buy food from within the fanzone from the venues.

Under 16s attending High St will need to be accompanied by an adult.

For the evening fixtures, obviously match dependant, it is expected the entertainment will end at around 10pm but fans are welcome to use the area for a period after.

Should Wales progress in the competition there is a potential we will play an additional 4 games, and obviously the dates and times of fixtures are not known – but would see 3pm / 7pm kick offs.

The fanzones are free and you do not need tickets to attend – although there is a capacity. To ensure that this is a ‘friendly family event’ bag searches and security will be in place, and anyone intoxicated will not be allowed in. Any individuals who are acting in an anti-social manner or appear drunk or under the influence will be removed from the fanzone – and as the fanzone is the High Street, do not climb on any street furniture!

Toilets will be available to use inside the pubs and bars along with portable toilets located on High Street during the evening matches. The Henblas Street toilets will be opening for the morning match.

21st November – Wales v USA (K.O 7pm)

High St Fan Zone – English commentary (5pm onwards, free entry). Live music from The Columbians, The Big Beat and DJ Tony Bear

Tŷ Pawb Fan Zone – Welsh language commentary (5pm onwards, free entry). Live music from Megan Lee, Alpha chino and Rhos Male Voice Choir

25th November – Wales v Iran (K.O. 10am)

High St Fan Zone – English commentary (9.30am onwards. Free entry).

Tŷ Pawb Fan Zone – Welsh language commentary (9:30am onwards. Free entry)

29th November – Wales v England (K.O. 7pm)

High St Fan Zone – English commentary (5pm onwards. Free entry). Live music from The Big Beat, Tom Collins and DJ Tony Bear

Tŷ Pawb Fan Zone – Welsh language commentary (5pm onwards. Free entry). Live music from 1987tilpresent and Mei Emrys

Top pic: High Street became a fanzone in 2016 during the Euros

