“Desperately low stock levels” prompts urgent appeal from Flintshire Foodbank
Flintshire Foodbank is in the midst of a crisis as it grapples with a steep surge in demand that has left it with less than three weeks’ worth of stocks.
Amid a near 50% increase in emergency food parcel distribution compared to the last year, the food bank is appealing to the community for urgent donations.
“We are so desperately low on our stock,” the charity shared in a desperate plea.
“Today is the first time in 12 years that we have no volunteers in our warehouse to sort through donations, as there is so little here.”
In December alone, the food bank distributed an unprecedented 2008 emergency food parcels.
Despite the heroic efforts of staff and volunteers, the growing demand is outstripping supplies.
Sue Leake, Project Manager at Flintshire Food Bank, stated, “The past 12 months have been the busiest on record for our food bank, with a high volume of clients requiring emergency assistance.”
She further highlighted the dedication of their volunteers who, she says, “work tirelessly to ensure that no one in Flintshire goes hungry.”
Yet, the struggle to keep up with the mounting demand is taking its toll.
Donations have been insufficient, leading the food bank to regularly purchase food supplies, underlining the need for increased support from the local community.
The situation in Flintshire is reflective of a broader national crisis. Emma Revie, Chief Executive at the Trussell Trust, described the nationwide rise in emergency food parcels – up 37% from the previous year, as “extremely concerning”.
She identified low income levels and a strained social security system as the main factors behind the growing reliance on food banks, over and above the cost of living crisis.
Wales, as a whole, is experiencing a significant increase in the use of food banks.
The surge in parcel distribution was the greatest among the UK’s four home nations, up 41% from the previous year.
As the crisis deepens, Flintshire Foodbank has issued a list of the top six most urgently needed items, calling on the community for help.
They are:
- Baked Beans
- Tinned Fish
- UHT Semi Skimmed Milk
- Toilet Roll
- Tinned Ready Meals
- Tinned Tomatoes
“If you can help, we would be immensely grateful,” the food bank urges.
“On behalf of everyone here at Flintshire Foodbank, thank you for your continued support.”
Donation drop-off locations can be found here: https://flintshire.foodbank.org.uk/locations/
