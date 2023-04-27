Delays on A494 in Deeside following collision
Motorists are experiencing significant delays on the A494 Eastbound at Aston Hill.
The road is partially blocked between St Davids Park Interchange and the Queensferry, Sandycroft Turn Off due to a collision.
The incident has led to congestion stretching back along the A494 to the A55 to J33A (Northop Hall West) on the A55.
There is around 3 miles of queuing traffic.
There is also congestion of the A494 at Drome Corner.
The Eastbound slip road is closed while resurfacing work takes place at the Leprechaun roundabout and Sealand Road.
