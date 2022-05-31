Deeside theatre company set to return to Theatr Clwyd for first time in two years

The Dee and Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society is set to return to Theatr Clwyd for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Deeside based society will stage the popular West End and Broadway musical “Anything Goes” at the Mold theatre from Wednesday 15 June – to Saturday 18 June.

The show is being co-directed for Dee and Alyn by Ruth Roberts and Joni Rusling with musical direction by Steve Roberts.

Featuring a host of classic songs written and composed by Cole Porter including “You’re The Top”, “Its’s De-lovely” and “I Get a Kick Out Of You”, Anything Goes centres around madcap antics aboard an ocean liner, the SS American, bound from New York to London.

Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy Number 13, “Moonface” Martin, aid Billy in his quest to win Hope with hilarious results.

The show has been undergoing something of a revival, with a production which opened at the Barbican in London in 2021 starring Robert Lyndsey, Sutton Foster and Felicity Kendall.

The production is currently touring the UK.

The Dee and Alyn production features many performers who will be familiar to local theatregoers including Joel Merry and Annie-Howarth Jones who recently appeared on the Clwyd stage in CATS, Andrew Rawlinson-Heath, Josie McSollars, Michael Hetherington and Kayleigh Strong.

Speaking about returning to Theatr Clwyd for the first time in 2 years, Alison Williams, the Chair of the Society said “After a hiatus of 2 years, Dee and Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society is delighted to be returning to Theatr Clwyd from 15th to 18th June and setting sail on the SS American to stage the 2018 version of Cole Porters “Anything Goes”.

“This fabulous show has it all – toe tapping dance routines, hilarious script, beautiful songs, various public enemies and even a love triangle. We’re sure you’ll “Get a Kick” out of seeing this show as it is going to be “De-lovely”.

“Anything Goes” at Theatr Clwyd near Mold from Wednesday 15th June – Saturday 18th June at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday 18th June.