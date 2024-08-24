Deeside security systems firm thrives with regeneration grant

A local Deeside business has become the latest beneficiary of a regeneration initiative aimed at revitalising town centres in Flintshire.

Full Circle Security Systems Ltd, based in Connah’s Quay, has received crucial support from Flintshire County Council’s ambitious regeneration programme, funded in part by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The council’s regeneration team successfully secured over £1.5 million from the Shared Prosperity Fund, which is being used to deliver a comprehensive programme of town centre investment projects throughout Flintshire.

The initiative includes a Property Improvement Grant Scheme, offering grants of up to £50,000 to local businesses to cover as much as 70% of property refurbishment costs.

Full Circle Security Systems Ltd is one of the businesses to benefit from this grant scheme.

The property at 88-90 High Street, Connah’s Quay, which had been vacant for 18 months and had deteriorated significantly, has been transformed into a modern, fit-for-purpose facility.

Thanks to the grant, the building underwent extensive refurbishment, including the replacement of windows, doors, and roofing with modern, energy-efficient alternatives.

The interior was also enhanced to improve both aesthetics and functionality, creating a more resilient and suitable space for the business to operate and grow.

Daniel Farrell, the owner of both the building and the business, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome: “The injection of capital from the grant scheme greatly contributed to the momentum and success of the development.”

“The new premises is much more fit for purpose and the improvements will give us a better working environment and more space to grow our business.”

In addition to the physical upgrades, Full Circle Security Systems Ltd has also benefited from the Business Support Programme, another facet of Flintshire’s regeneration efforts.

Delivered in partnership with Save the High Street, the programme involves a detailed health check of each participating business, followed by tailored support aimed at improving business operations and achieving growth objectives.

Full Circle Security Systems recently completed an intensive eight-week bespoke support programme.

Tarah Tomkins, Operations Manager at Full Circle Security Systems Ltd, praised the programme’s impact: “The programme is so helpful for businesses of all sizes. We have a great base and now have some great strategy plans.”

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, highlighted the importance of such initiatives: “This programme of support is vital to regenerate sustainable town centre economies in Flintshire for future generations. It’s pleasing to see businesses like Full Circle Security Systems Ltd receiving support to achieve their aspirations.”

The broader aim of the regeneration programme is to stimulate economic growth and sustainability in Flintshire’s town centres, ensuring they remain vibrant and commercially viable spaces for businesses and the community alike.

For further details on the Town Centre Property Improvement Grants and the Save the High Street Business Support Programme, interested parties are encouraged to contact Flintshire County Council’s regeneration team at [email protected].