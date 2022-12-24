Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Dec 2022

Deeside primary school class win first prize in police and fire service ‘Operation Bang’ challenge

A Deeside primary school is celebrating after pupils won 1st Prize in a competition aimed at making their community a better place.

North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service launched the Operation Bang Challenge in October.

Youngsters from schools and community groups across North Wales were invited to take part with a cash prize of up to £750 up for grabs for the winners.

The challenge focused on improving road safety and safeguarding vulnerable members of the community during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

It also encouraged young people to come up with creative ideas to improve their local area.

Class 4 of St Ethelwolds VA School in Shotton won the cash prize for their school.

The children discussed how Halloween might be worrying for some members of their community so they decided to make big posters to advise potential ‘Trick or Treaters’ whether or not they would welcome to knock on them.

Sixty posters were delivered to the sheltered accommodation in their community.

St Ethelwolds School Secretary Leanne Duggan said: “Class 4 decided to try and help the elderly residents that live in the bungalows close to the school.”

“The pupils realised they could worry and get anxious at Halloween and wanted to help!”

“They drafted, edited and copied out some letters explaining their plan to produce posters for the residents’ windows and how to use them.”

“They then went back after Halloween to visit the residents and get feedback.”

“Well done to all the young people involved in the Op Bang Challenge 2022!” A North Wales Police spokesperson said.

