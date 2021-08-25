Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 25th Aug

Deeside leisure firm leaves pandemic in the shade with further growth and new product range

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A multi-award-winning leisure group has left the challenges of Covid-19 in the shade by unveiling a new range of products and plans for further growth.

UK Leisure Living, which employs 15 staff across sites in Deeside, as well as Mochdre and St Asaph is receiving positive feedback and sales for the latest line in its quality outdoor selection – roofed and retractable verandas.

Managing Director Gareth Jones has also secured a partnership with Swedish manufacturer Tylo, a pioneer in the production and global distribution of saunas, steam rooms and steam showers and is remodelling their showrooms to complement existing lines including hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, and the swim-spa centre.

Having achieved record turnover this year following a post-pandemic boom he says diversifying their range gives UK Leisure Living Group an even more sustainable, long-term model for success.

“There has already been a real buzz and interest in the verandas because it is quite a well-priced product which is unique to this region and works perfectly alongside our current offering,” said Gareth.

“We’ve had particular interest from homeowners and people who are investing in properties because like last year they will be remaining in the UK this summer and spending more time in the garden.

“The verandas we offer are more functional, contemporary conservatories with a modern twist; there has been a lot of demand and we look forward to seeing how that develops over the coming weeks.”

UK Leisure Living can supply and deliver to any part of the UK and are also able to install the verandas, available to the trade and DIY professionals at reduced rates.

They are available to view online and at the ‘super showroom’ in Mochdre or Deeside; the latter opened earlier this year and is already proving a hit with customers in north east Wales and over the border into Cheshire, Shropshire and Wirral.

“Overall sales are up 134% on last year, and last year was our best ever,” said Gareth.

“We will continue to invest and grow wisely as there are challenges for all businesses in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and other factors, particularly a blockage and slowdown in supply from overseas.

“We are in a good place as we anticipated this could happen – notably with the hot tubs as ours come from the USA and the UK – but there will be limits for many companies in this and other sectors importing goods from Asia.

“For now, we will continue to expand and diversify with a focus on the verandas in the months ahead into autumn and winter – we anticipate interest will continue to accelerate as the wet weather draws in. Verandas offer that extra outdoor space when the typical British weather decides to strike.”

He added: “We’re very excited and have an experienced and skilled sales and service team in place to help meet the demand and ensure the business emerges from Covid-19 in a stronger position than ever before.”

The UK Leisure Living Group includes Carbon Zero, The Swim Spa Centre, The Holiday Let Advice Centre and Stop Digging! North Wales and North West.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Health Minister: Children and young people in Wales to be removed from shielding list

News

Long delays reported on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

News

Mark Drakeford is a “coward” for refusing to hold a Wales-only Covid inquiry says Delyn MP Rob Roberts

News

Covid hospital admissions reduced by almost 90% in North Wales due to vaccine

News

Kickstart Scheme for youngsters a success at children’s hospices as new jobs revealed

News

Police concerns for missing Runcorn man who is believed to be in Flint area

News

Proposed site where 300 houses could be built near Hawarden Airport defended ahead of crunch hearing

News

Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

News





Read 340,590 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn