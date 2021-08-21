Deeside Leisure Centre to begin phased reopening in two weeks following 18 month pandemic closure

Aura Wales has confirmed Deeside Leisure Centre will begin a phased reopening in two weeks

Eighteen months after it was closed and repurposed into a temporary field hospital and more recently as a vaccination centre, the gym and spa will reopen from Monday, 6 September.

Aura Wales, which manages the facility, says it has “invested significantly in new state of the art functional training equipment, a 15-metre track and the latest bike technology.”

Deeside Gym’s fitness provision is “due to be even more dynamic and cutting edge” with the creation of functional training zones and an extended studio cycling offer, Aura has said.

Work to bring the leisure centre back to its original state began on 19 July.

The initial reopening phase, will include the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches.

This will allow for the reopening of some facilities in September including the Gym, Spa and 3G pitches.

Other facilities, including the Sports Hall and Skate Park, are scheduled to return later in autumn.

The focus of the second phase is the Ice Rink, with work for its return commencing upon the end of the mass vaccination programme which will run until March 2022.

Yen Leung, Deeside Leisure Centre’s Spa and Fitness Officer, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back, and so excited for customers to see our new, fresh look gym.”

“We are grateful that the leisure centre has been able to play its part in keeping the community safe during this very unexpected year.”

“It is now time for us to focus on doing what we do best: keeping the community healthy and active, and helping our members achieve amazing fitness goals.”

“We’ve got some fantastic promotions coming up so keep your eyes peeled! Most importantly, we would like to thank all our wonderful members, and the community as a whole, for their continued support.”

More information about memberships can be found here: https://aura.wales/2021/08/20/the-return-of-deeside-gym-and-spa-an-update-on-customer-payments/