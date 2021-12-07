Deeside Industrial Estate – three incidents reported to police on Monday including theft of a moped

Police have asked people to be vigilant following a number of incidents around Deeside Industrial Estate in the past few days.

On Sunday there was a theft from a business on Drive A off First Avenue at the estate.

A fence was cut at the location and a large amount of cable was stolen.

The offenders were disturbed but police said they fled taking items in a white van.

There were another three incidents reported to police on Monday including the theft of a moped and a further attempt to steal cable.

In Community Alert issued this morning, Tuesday 7 December, PC Scott Noble said:

“Further to the burglary on the 5th December, there were three reported incidents to North Wales Police last night.”

“The first a group of 3 persons on motorbikes/mopeds were disturbed at the Toyota site by security at around 21:50.”

“They made off from the location.”

A few minutes later a group of 3 persons stole a moped from KK fine foods and made off.

“Finally at approximately 22:30 a white van was seen driving around Deeside Power Station acting suspiciously.”

“The targets at this time are spools of cable and mopeds/bikes.”

“Please make staff aware and see if any locations of such potential targets are monitored if possible.”

Any suspicious activity via the North Wales Police control room on 999 if emergency or 101 if non-emergency.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111