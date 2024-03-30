Deeside-based manufacturer’s innovative locker aims to solve classroom phone issues

A locker manufacturer based in Deeside is offering a novel solution to the growing concern over mobile phone usage in schools.

Phone Safe by Locit, which was launched this month, features a wall-mounted steel structure with clear plastic doors, designed to securely store mobile phones and reduce classroom distractions.

The innovative design allows for individual compartments within a larger locker, accessible through a central door.

This setup enables teachers or safeguarding staff to easily monitor and manage the storage of mobile phones, ensuring they are securely locked away during school hours.

The initiative aims to support distraction-free learning environments for pupils while providing peace of mind for parents and teachers.

This development comes at a crucial time as the UK Government considers implementing a ban on mobile phones in classrooms, a proposal driven by concerns over their disruptive impact on learning.

Phone Safe presents a practical alternative that addresses these concerns without outright banning the devices.

The product has already gained traction, with two major distributors in Hull and Coventry placing orders for installations during the upcoming Easter Holidays.

Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of distraction and security risks associated with mobile phones in schools.

Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of distraction and security risks associated with mobile phones in schools.

He highlighted the necessity of such devices for students to stay connected with their parents or carers, describing them as "safety devices" that should be carried at all times.

The locker units are available in nests of 3, 4, and 5, catering to different classroom sizes and ensuring that every student’s phone is securely stored.

The lockers’ clear doors not only prevent tampering but also allow students to visually verify the security of their devices.

Additionally, the lockers can be customized to include charging points, a feature more commonly requested in corporate environments.

Williams further mentioned that the feedback from schools was instrumental in developing these locker designs, which also aim to alleviate the stress and distractions mobile phones can cause in the classroom.

Beyond the educational sector, he envisions Phone Safe serving similar purposes in corporate offices and factories, highlighting the product’s versatility.

Locit is recognized for its commitment to sustainability, holding a PAS 2060 certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for carbon neutrality.

This underlines the company’s dedication to environmentally responsible manufacturing practices, alongside its innovative contributions to the education sector.