Deeside-based Locit boosts production efficiency with digital design investment

Locit, a leading manufacturer of steel lockers, has doubled its production capacity and reduced waste by 60% after investing in advanced digital design technology and skills.

The Deeside-based company achieved this by integrating a suite of software, including Radan, SolidWorks, and 3D AutoCAD, into its manufacturing processes.

To spearhead this transformation, Locit appointed Radoslav Murgas as Chief Designer. With a rich background in architectural design and extensive experience in the sheet metal industry, Radoslav has played a key role in incorporating cutting-edge design and manufacturing technologies.

The adoption of 3D design technology at Locit has dramatically enhanced production efficiency and cut material waste. Transitioning from 2D to 3D drawings has improved clarity in manufacturing processes and assembly, significantly reducing sheet metal waste.

The company’s “nest efficiency”—a measure of how effectively material is utilised—has improved. Material usage has increased to 80% per sheet, thanks to better planning, optimised sheet sizes, and maximising machine capabilities.

Additionally, optimised tool paths and part geometries have halved production times for large batches of smaller components, further enhancing operational efficiency.

These improvements have strengthened Locit’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The company, already holding PAS 2060 certification, is on track to cut emissions by an additional 50% this year.

Reflecting on his new role, Radoslav said, “Joining Locit has been an exciting journey. We have moved from basic 2D flat patterns to detailed 3D models and drawings using SolidWorks and AutoCAD. This shift has significantly improved the visualisation of our designs and streamlined shop floor operations, leading to enhanced overall efficiency.”

He continued, “Our biggest challenge was ensuring everything was correctly aligned and followed in the production process. We aim to streamline processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimise resource use. By introducing clear, detailed drawings and easy-to-follow instructions, we can increase productivity and output without needing more resources or capital investment.”

Locit’s significant investment in technology has positioned it as one of the UK’s most advanced steel locker manufacturers. The implementation and integration of software for creating part drawings and generating NC codes, combined with the use of Armada punch machines for sheet metal fabrication, have revolutionised the production process.

Improved tool paths and part designs have also sped up the cutting process. For instance, a batch of 100 items that previously took 45 minutes to produce now takes only 22 minutes, effectively halving production time.

Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, emphasises the role of technology and design in driving their mission forward. He stated, “By integrating advanced software and design practices, we are building a robust production system that boosts efficiency and aligns with our broader goals for sustainability and innovation in steel locker manufacturing.”

Locit’s comprehensive approach improves production efficiency through 3D models, detailed drawings, and close collaboration with operators, reducing errors and reliance on memory. Moving forward, the company plans to integrate new design concepts and software to further cut waste and improve efficiency. It will also establish a library of approved designs for consistent and reliable documentation.

Locit produces over 500 locker designs, including custom designs under the Pure Lockers brand, which are sold across the UK and Ireland.