Deeside based Iceland Foods commits to being UK’s first plastic neutral supermarket

In what is claimed to be an industry first, Deeside based Iceland Foods has made a commitment to become plastic neutral from 2022.

Iceland said waste plastic equal in weight to the firm’s residual plastic footprint will be recovered and, where possible, recycled by independent partner Seven Clean Seas.

The recovery projects will focus on developing countries with the highest plastic waste.

The supermarket chain has reported a 29% overall reduction in plastic packaging across its own-label range since 2017, removing 3,794 tonnes of plastic.

Iceland became the first food retailer in the world to sign The Climate Pledge, in February this year, committing to net zero carbon by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement target.

Managing director Richard Walker said: “The UN Global Assessment of Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution is stark –plastic pollution is out of control and a major threat ecologically, to our climate and to human health.

“We are committed on our journey to become plastic-free across our own label range, but we need to do more than that and we need to do it immediately.

“We all know that, in the long term, the industry cannot recycle or offset its way out of the plastic crisis and, while we remain firmly fixed on plastic reduction, this is another important milestone in our journey to becoming plastic-free.

“I would ask our other supermarkets to urgently consider becoming plastic neutral as they too look to turn down the tap on plastic production altogether.”

Seven Clean Seas chief executive Thomas Peacock-Nazil said: “Our partnership with Iceland comes at a pivotal time for ocean pollution and the action they are taking reflects the urgency of the situation.

“This investment is transformational – it will enable us to generate enormous environmental and social impact whilst protecting our oceans, the Earth’s most important ecosystem from plastic pollution.

“We are hopeful that it will prompt other retail brands to minimise their plastic footprints and take a more conscientious approach to managing their plastic consumption.”