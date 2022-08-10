Deeside animal park appeal to thieves who stole a large poisonous toad: “look after her in the way she needs”

Staff at a Deeside animal park have been left heartbroken after thieves smashed their way into the reptile house and stole a large poisonous toad on Tuesday night.

The team at Greenacres Animal Park have appealed to the thieves to “look after” Terri the cane toad “in the way she needs, with correct heating, diet and humidity” after she was taken during the break-in.

The animal park in Mancot has a large number of farmyard and exotic animals on the site but the thieves appear to have just targeted the cane toad enclosure.

According to National Geographic, cane toads are native to the southern United States, Central America, and tropical South America.

The magazine said that “Their venom is a mix of toxins that primarily affects the functioning of the heart. It is present throughout their bodies and is secreted as a milky liquid from the parotoid glands located over the toad’s shoulders. Envenomation is painful, but rarely deadly to humans, although some people have died from eating cane toads and even their eggs.”

In a post on social media, a Greenacres spokesperson said: “Unfortunately last night we were subject to a break-in and an animal being taken off-site.”

“Our reptile house has unfortunately been broken into- windows were smashed to gain access through into the building and then our Cane Toads enclosure has been completely smashed to take it away.”

“We are heartbroken at not only the damage done to the buildings but our animal team are devastated at the loss of Terri our Cane Toad.”

“We have all completely come to terms with the idea of never receiving Terri back but all we can hope is that whoever has taken the effort to do this will look after her in the way she needs, with correct heating, diet and humidity.”

They said: “If you know of anyone who has done this or hear of anything we’d be super grateful, if you are the person/people that have Terri (hopefully she’s still alive and not injured from the glass being smashed into her enclosure) please remember she is TOXIC so don’t have her around any other pets or small children as they will get very poorly and enough damage has already been done!”

“The police and forensics have been with us at the park for most of the day taking dustings and samples of all the broken glass and have supplied us with a crime number should anyone have any information please call 101 and quote B119327.”

“All CCTV is being looked through and hopefully there is clear images of who’s done this!”

“As always we can’t thank everyone enough for all your support and understanding, and for staying understanding whilst our reptile house remains closed until we can fix all the damages.” The spokesperson added.

Any information can be passed to Police via the web live chat: north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat or phoning 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

