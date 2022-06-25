Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Jun 2022

Deer spotted running through Shotton this morning

There have been several sightings of a deer running through Shotton this morning.

The animal, which is not really native to the urban Shotton area, was first spotted on Strickland Street before running up Shotton Lane.

The deer was later spotted near Hollybank Care Home, there was another sighting of it on the ‘cattle bridge’ which spans the train line and was heading to Taliesin.

Shotton East Councillor Mike Evans posted on his Facebook Page:

“What seemed a normal Saturday morning checking our town for f flytipping when members of the Public approached me saying they had seen a deer, yes a deer running up Strickland Street and then Shotton Lane, so if anyone spots the deer please ring 999 with the location.”

Replying to Cllr Evans, one person said: “It was on the grass near Hollybank care home very early this am 7 ish, we have rung the police.”

Cllr Evans added: “It was spotted going over the cattle Bridge around 8am towards Taliesin, so I went there but the dog walkers hadn’t seen it,so hopefully it gets back safely.”

We have contacted Greenacres Animal Park to see if they are missing a deer.

 

 



