Dedicated Flint RNLI volunteers recognised for long service

Flint RNLI volunteers have recently been recognised for their long service of a combined total of 210 years.

Each volunteer has been awarded the Long Service Badge, or Long Service Medal, with an additional service bar.

Those recognised with 20 year’s service and awarded with medals were; retired crew member and deputy launching authority Christopher Barnes, former helm and current lifeboat medical advisor Robert Schofield, lifeboat admin officer Lynn Forster and chairman of the lifeboat management group Anthony Forster.

David Leslie Roberts and Mike Heel, retired crew members and Flint boathouse managers, were honoured for their 50 and 30 years of service to the RNLI, respectively.

Alan Forrester, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Flint RNLI, was presented with his 50-year service award at the station last week by Jo Partner, Head of Region.

Alan joined Flint RNLI in 1967, when he was just 17 years old.

After many years as a sea-going volunteer, Alan became the lifeboat station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, a key role that he continues to carry out with great pride to this day.

Ms Partner said: “Alan has such a dedicated history of volunteering. I was delighted to be able to present the award to commemorate that.”

“He has given so much of his time and skills to Flint and the RNLI. In a variety of roles through the years Alan has showcased his bravery and commitment.”

As well as his long service medal, Alan was awarded the Bronze medal for bravery during a rescue in February 1983.

During the rescue he led his crew to save the lives of two people in rough seas.

Alan was also awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of his charity work on the North Wales coast.

Alan said: “I’m very proud to be a volunteer here at Flint RNLI. I’ve always enjoyed working alongside other volunteers and making a difference in our local community by saving lives at sea. ”

“I also congratulate my fellow volunteers on their long service awards for their dedication to Flint RNLI.”

