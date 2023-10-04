DECA Sealand: Unite members begin series of 24-Hour strikes amidst ‘wage stagnation’
Workers affiliated with the Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) at MoD Sealand in Flintshire and Stafford have began a series of 24-hour strikes, on Tuesday, over an imposed two per cent pay award for 2022.
DECA, is a Ministry of Defence Executive Agency that plays a pivotal role in providing the defence sector with essential services including the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of military, avionic, and electronic equipment.
Yet, workers at DECA have “endured over a decade of stagnant wages and extremely low pay increases.”
“Pay restraint has seen wages fall significantly in real terms.” According to Unite, the union.
This comes despite the workforce’s high skills and the critical nature of their roles.
Approximately 60 workers were seen on the picket line at Sealand on the initial day of the strike, with similar numbers predicted to follow suit in the subsequent days.
Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, voiced her concern: “DECA workers have weathered years of real terms pay cuts, bringing them to a critical juncture.”
“Their significant role demands a fair pay increment. Imposing a mere two per cent pay increase, in the face of this adversity, is nothing short of disgraceful.”
A unique point of contention arises when comparing DECA to other branches within the Civil Service.
Unlike its counterparts, DECA does not possess any system for pay progression.
This inherent flaw has consistently eroded workers’ real-term income annually.
Jono Davies, the Unite regional officer, highlighted the pressing need for resolution, stating: “Our members at DECA are resolute in making their stand.”
“Their unparalleled skills and contributions to our defence services are irreplaceable.”
“The management’s negligence in engaging in genuine negotiations to rectify pay degradation has led to an exodus of seasoned professionals.”
“The immediate remedy lies in halting this downward spiral and ensuring workers receive a deserving pay hike.”
The ongoing industrial action is set to continue with strikes scheduled from 07:00 – 18:00 hours on the following dates: 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th, and 12th October 2023.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News