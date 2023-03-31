Daresbury: New tickets released for Creamfields North

With summer fast approaching and with it the festival season, Creamfields North is set to return on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Cream HQ has unveiled more acts to the already star-studded lineup, which reads like a who's who of the dance world.

Creamfields North festival takes place in Daresbury with over 70,000 fans expected to flock to the Cheshire countryside.

Despite the record sell-out, fans who missed out on tickets will have another chance to grab them today, Friday 31st March.

According to the organisers, a limited number of failed deposit tickets will be released on Friday 31st March at 9 am (BST) through the website www.creamfieldsnorth.com/tickets.

However, they cautioned that these tickets won't be around for long, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

The festival's A to Z lineup so far includes a diverse range of talent from Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, and Andy C to Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), and David Guetta. The festival has also recently added Aly & Fila, Angerfist, Black Coffee, Brennan Heart, Diplo, Don Diablo, Eli Brown, Example, Ferry Corsten, Franky Wah, Friction, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Ida Engberg, Jamie Jones, K Motionz, Koven, Layla Benitez, Loco Dice, Luude, Paula Temple, Scooter, Serum B2B Mozey, Shugz, Sub Focus, TNT, Trance Wax, Tyson O'Brien, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture, VTSS, W&W, Warface, and Will Sparks.

The festival will take place on August 26th-28th, and the organisers have promised that many more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

