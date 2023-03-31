Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Mar 2023

Daresbury: New tickets released for Creamfields North

With summer fast approaching and with it the festival season, Creamfields North is set to return on the August Bank Holiday weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cream HQ has unveiled more acts to the already star-studded lineup, which reads like a who’s who of the dance world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Creamfields North festival takes place in Daresbury with over 70,000 fans expected to flock to the Cheshire countryside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the record sell-out, fans who missed out on tickets will have another chance to grab them today, Friday 31st March. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the organisers, a limited number of failed deposit tickets will be released on Friday 31st March at 9 am (BST) through the website www.creamfieldsnorth.com/tickets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, they cautioned that these tickets won’t be around for long, so fans are encouraged to act fast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival’s A to Z lineup so far includes a diverse range of talent from Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, and Andy C to Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), and David Guetta. The festival has also recently added Aly & Fila, Angerfist, Black Coffee, Brennan Heart, Diplo, Don Diablo, Eli Brown, Example, Ferry Corsten, Franky Wah, Friction, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Ida Engberg, Jamie Jones, K Motionz, Koven, Layla Benitez, Loco Dice, Luude, Paula Temple, Scooter, Serum B2B Mozey, Shugz, Sub Focus, TNT, Trance Wax, Tyson O’Brien, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture, VTSS, W&W, Warface, and Will Sparks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival will take place on August 26th-28th, and the organisers have promised that many more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


